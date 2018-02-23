Cohoes Conflagration

Friday, February 23rd, 2018, 1:40 am

On November 30, 2017, Cohoes firefighters responded to a fire in a three-story brick building. The fire eventually went to four alarms as the fire jumped to exposures. The worst damage was confined to the fire block and the end of the block, where the fire ignited back porches. Nearly two dozen houses were burned or destroyed and some 20 people displaced. Mutual aid came from Waterveliet, Troy, Green Island, Menands and Albany. The fire was started by an amateur bladesmith who was trying to forge a knife blade in his backyard. Half of the opposite side of the street burned in 1988.

– Fire News photos by Tom Heffernan and Martin E. Miller

