Clifton MVA

Sunday, February 11th, 2018, 12:14 pm

On December 15, 2017, Clifton Engine 6 and EMS-1 were dispatched to Route 46 at Valley Road for an MVA with injuries. While en route, units were advised that it was a single-vehicle accident with an overturn and the driver entrapped and unresponsive. Between the accident and ongoing construction delays in the area, resulted in a slowing response time. Nearby construction workers assisted until fire units arrived and were able to extricate the driver who was transported to St. Joseph’s Medical Center in Paterson.

– Fire News photo by Mark Rosetti

