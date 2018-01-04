Claymont Handles MVC

Thursday, January 4th, 2018, 11:24 am

On October 4, 2017, just before rush hour, Claymont volunteers and career staff EMS were dispatched to Foulk Road and Annwood Drive for an MVC. Initially it was reported with a single injury but upon arrival, command reported two injuries with a subject trapped. Crews quickly went into service and freed the trapped occupant.

– Submitted by Gary Plotts

Tags: Claymont Handles MVC, Gary Plotts

Category: Delaware, Delaware, Emergency Services, EMS/Rescue, Print Editions, State News