Claymont Assists Talleyville

Friday, March 24th, 2017, 10:28 pm

Claymont E135 was dispatched to assist Talleyville Station 25 on an outside fire in the area of Naamans Road at Pennington Way. L257 arrived and quickly extinguished the fire. E135 assisted with a backup line and crews worked for about 20 minutes helping dig for hot spots before being released.

– Submitted by Gary Plotts

