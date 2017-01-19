Christmas Lights Spark Fire

Thursday, January 19th, 2017, 7:14 pm

On December 5, 2016, the

Deer Park Fire Department responded to a house fire on West 4th Street, which may have been started by the Christmas lights on the house. Deer Park immediately used a deck gun from the first responding engine. Mutual aid came from Wyandanch, North Babylon, Wyandanch-Wheatley Heights Ambulance and Dix Hills. One firefighter was reported injured.

