Christiana Responds to MD 2-Alarmer

Thursday, April 20th, 2017, 8:30 pm

On February 28, 2017, Christiana Squad 6 and Squad 12 were alerted to the 500 Block of Blue Ball Road in Elkton (MD) for a second alarm commercial building fire. Both companies assisted with extinguishing the fire and operated for two hours.

– Submitted by Christiana FC; photos by Dave Wilson, Aetna HHL

