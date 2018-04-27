Child Perishes in Buffalo 3-Alarmer

Friday, April 27th, 2018, 8:19 am

Recently, Buffalo firefighters were called to Benzinger Street for a reported bedroom fire. Engine 28 arrived and reported smoke showing from the 2 side of the structure. A working fire was declared for the occupied 2-1/2 story dwelling. The initial report stated there was a child trapped. Crews immediately went into search and rescue mode. As a result, an extra two engines and a truck were requested to the scene. The child was found by companies Engines 35, 28 and Rescue 1. The seven-year-old boy died hours later. Crews eventually went defensive as the fire consumed the building. A third alarm was called to protect exposures.

-Fire News photos by Donald Kilianski

Tags: Child Perishes in Buffalo 3-Alarmer, Donald Kilianski

Category: Emergency Services, EMS/Rescue, Fire, Fire Department, New York, New York, Print Editions, State News