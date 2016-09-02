Child Jumps to Safety in Hempstead

Friday, September 2nd, 2016, 6:07 pm

A 12-year-old female occupant of a Hempstead house was forced to jump from a second floor window in order to escape a raging fire on the morning of June 30, 2016. Hempstead firefighters arrived at the Long Beach Road house and found a heavy fire condition throughout the two-story home. The injured female was evaluated by EMS personnel and transported to an area hospital. Nassau County Fire Marshals were on the scene to investigate the cause.

- Fire News photos by FirstOnScenePhotos.com

