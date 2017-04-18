Chief Greaser and Firefighter Pfeifer Honored at Firehouse Expo

Tuesday, April 18th, 2017, 7:52 pm

Both Recipients of the 2016 Fire News Outstanding Leadership Award

East Meadow FD and FDNY firefighter Ray Pfeifer and Flower Mound, TX, Fire Department

Fire Chief Eric Greaser recently received the 2016 Fire News Outstanding Leadership Award at Firehouse Expo in Nashville, Tennessee.

Both fire service veterans were nominated by their colleagues who indicated that they have gone the extra mile to make a difference in the lives of others. Their efforts have not only helped improve the fire departments they serve, but the future of the fire service.

For the past 14 years Fire News and Firehouse have teamed up to honor those leaders who have influenced the fire service in a positive way. Nominations will be accepted for next year’s awards beginning Jan 1, 2017 through Sept. 15, 2017. The award recognizes someone who influences and guides others selflessly, communicates effectively, cultivates trust, pride and commitment and enhances the image and reputation of their department or agency. All ranks can be considered for the award – firefighter, paramedic, training officers, battalion chief, or any other fire service member.

Past winners include Robert Fling (2015), Heather Senti (2015), Glenn Gillespie (2014), Robert Sinnott (2013) and Brian Farrell (2012).

Firehouse Expo will be held October 17-21, 2017 at the Music City Center in Nashville.

PHOTO CAPTION:

(Left to right): Tim Sendelbach, Editor-in-chief Firehouse magazine, Eric Greaser, Chief, Flower Mound, Texas, Ray Pfeifer, East Meadow FD and FDNY, Ray Maguire, Executive Director, Freeport FD, Frank Trotta, Publisher, Fire News

Tags: Chief Greaser and Firefighter Pfeifer Honored at Firehouse Expo

Category: Industry News, Long Island, Long Island, Nassau, Nassau County, New York, New York, Print Editions, State News, Texas