Chicken House Fire

Sunday, November 5th, 2017, 8:08 am

Adams County Box 25-2 was struck for a chicken house on fire on Oxford Road in Tyrone Township. Shortly after dispatch, the call was followed by a second alarm for a well involved chicken house fire with an approximately 100,000 live chickens inside. Engine 25 from Heidlersburg arrived, pulled a 2-1/2 inch handline and began an exterior attack on the southern end of the building, as fire was through the roof. Truck 33 arrived, also setting up on the southern end, but was unable to get an adequate water supply, preventing any aerial attack as the fire progressed down the approximately 50- x 800-foot building. Firefighters from several departments, including Gettysburg, Hampton, East Berlin and Arendstville began defensive operations as well as opening up an adjoining tunnel to prevent the fire from extending into the other seven chicken barns. The fire building was a total loss.

– Fire News photos by Steve Roth – 911 Photography

