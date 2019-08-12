Cheswold Fire Stopped from Extending

Monday, August 12th, 2019, 7:44 am

Cheswold, Leipsic and Dover were alerted for a house fire on Commerce Street in Cheswold. Chief Josh Dempsey arrived to find a vacant home on New Street fully involved with the house next to it in danger of extension. He requested a second alarm, bringing Smyrna, Hartly and Little Creek. Engine 43-3 stopped the fire from spreading to the neighboring home. Tower 43 set up for ladder pipe operations. As other units arrived the fire was contained to the original building with some exterior damage to two other homes. This home caught fire within the last year and this was another fire in a series in this general area in the last few years.

– Submitted by Tucker Dempsey

