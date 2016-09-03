Fire News Member Login:

    
Register | Recover password
Home » Emergency Services » Chester Garage Fire

Chester Garage Fire

Saturday, September 3rd, 2016, 9:15 pm

On July 14, 2016, fire was reported in the attic area of a garage at the old Camp LaGuardia (among its last purposes this was used as a homeless camp for men from NYC. It was closed in 2006), in Chester. Engine 580 assisted with overhaul. A Chester firefighter was  treated for heat related illness at the scene.

- Fire News photos by Gary Hearn

Tags: ,

Category: Emergency Services, EMS/Rescue, Fire, New York, New York, Print Editions, State News

  • Resources