Chester Garage Fire

Saturday, September 3rd, 2016, 9:15 pm

On July 14, 2016, fire was reported in the attic area of a garage at the old Camp LaGuardia (among its last purposes this was used as a homeless camp for men from NYC. It was closed in 2006), in Chester. Engine 580 assisted with overhaul. A Chester firefighter was treated for heat related illness at the scene.

- Fire News photos by Gary Hearn

