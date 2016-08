Chester Diner Fire

Wednesday, August 10th, 2016, 6:09 pm

Chester units responded to a second alarm fire at the Grape Leaves Diner, which is attached to the Days Inn. The Edgemont Avenue hotel was evacuated due to smoke conditions.

- Fire News photos by Lauren Carpenter

