Cherry Hill 2-Alarmer

Friday, September 16th, 2016, 6:01 am

Early on July 12, 2016, the Cherry Hill Fire Department was dispatched to East Evesham Road at the Short Hills Restaurant and Deli for an automatic fire alarm. The center of the fire was in the delicatessen part of a strip store complex. Companies arrived and reported fire showing from Division B and extending to the upper floor. Battalion Chief Jason Houck had a second alarm struck, bringing an additional four engines and two ladders to the scene. Cherry Hill’s Deer Park Rehab 13 also responded. The members made a quick knock on the fire within the hour. Damage to the building was extensive. The restaurant/deli had been destroyed in a fire in January 2008. The facility was rebuilt and was fully alarmed and sprinklered. It is thought that the fire extended above the sprinklers before the system activated.

- Fire News photos by John Axford and Dave Hernandez

