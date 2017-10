CHC Handles Route 1 Rollover

Monday, September 25th, 2017, 8:36 pm

In July, the Citizens’ Hose Company responded to a MVC with rollover on northbound Route 1 in Smyrna.

– DFSN photo by Gene Shaner

