Chase, Crash, Fleeing the Scene in Albany

Sunday, January 1st, 2017, 12:36 pm

On October 5, 2016, New York State Police attempted to stop an SUV for running a red light in the city of Albany, when it sped off reaching speeds over 100 mph on Interstate 90. The chase continued to the exit 6 off ramp exiting into the City of Albany onto Henry Johnson Boulevard into the Arbor Hill neighborhood where the SUV t-boned a small sedan with two adults and two children at the corner of Third and Lark Streets. The Albany Fire Department and Rescue Squad responded to the scene to extract the victims. All four were transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The driver of the SUV fled the scene, but an arrest warrant was issued for the man.

– Fire News photo by Tom Heffernan

Tags: Chase, Crash, Fleeing the Scene in Albany, Tom Heffernan

Category: Emergency Services, EMS/Rescue, New York, New York, Print Editions, State News