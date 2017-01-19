Central Islip House Fire

Central Islip House FireThursday, January 19th, 2017, 7:18 pm
On November 19, 2016, the Central Islip Fire Department was activated for a residential fire on Earle Street. Upon arrival, command units were met with heavy fire showing from the second floor. Chief 3-7-30 requested mutual aid from Islip Terrace, Hauppauge and Brentwood. The fire was quickly knocked down. Command requested a fire marshal to the scene.
– Fire News photo by Bryan Lopez
