Centereach Life Member Charles W. Shea, Jr.

Friday, March 3rd, 2017, 8:06 pm

Charles W. Shea, Jr., was a life member with Centereach Fire Department and a past member of the Plainview Fire Department. For many years Charles was a member of Engine Company 1 and also was a past Lieutenant. Charles was the chief driver instructor for the department for many years. Charles will be missed by all.

– Fire News photos by Ron Monteleone

Tags: Centereach Life Member Charles W. Shea Jr., Ron Monteleone

Category: Events, Fire Department, Long Island, Long Island, Print Editions, State News, Suffolk, Suffolk County