Center Moriches Battles 4th of July Blaze

Monday, October 29th, 2018, 8:18 pm

On July 4, 2018, a home on Ashley Circle was heavily damaged when a fire gutted the attached garage. The Center Moriches Fire Department and the Suffolk Police responded to the call. Additional resources were requested from East Moriches, Eastport, Mastic, Manorville, Mastic Beach and Manorville Community Ambulance. The fire was brought under control in about 90 minutes.

– Fire News photos by LIHotShots.smugmug.com

Tags: Center Moriches Battles 4th of July Blaze, LIHotShots.smugmug.com

Category: Emergency Services, Fire, Fire Department, Long Island, Long Island, Print Editions, State News, Suffolk, Suffolk County