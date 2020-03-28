Cars Burn in Yaphank

Saturday, March 28th, 2020, 1:43 pm

On February 4, 2020, authorities were notified of numerous cars on fire at the Insurance Auto Auction premises located on Rice Court. The Medford Fire Department and SCPD 5th Precinct responded. Upon their arrival, three cars were found to be on fire. No injuries were reported and the fire was under investigation.

