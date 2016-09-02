Carle Place Comm’l. Fire

Friday, September 2nd, 2016, 6:15 pm

Carle Place firefighters were on the scene of a fire at a metal stamping plant on Voice Road on Tuesday morning July 12. The blaze brought mutual aid companies from several surrounding districts. Flames could be seen in an area adjoining a chimney at the roof level. The building needed to be evacuated but there were no injuries reported.

- Fire News photo by FirstOnScenePhotos.com

