Car Hits Tree in Selden

Wednesday, November 21st, 2018, 10:23 am

The Selden Fire Department was activated for an MVA on July 27, 2018, on Middle Country Road just East of Highview Drive. Units arrived to a single-car accident with the car crashing into a tree. The driver and the passenger were transported via Selden Ambulance to Stony Brook University Medical Center.

– Fire News photo by David Rubin

Tags: Car Hits Tree in Selden, David Rubin

Category: Emergency Services, EMS/Rescue, Fire Department, Long Island, Long Island, Print Editions, State News, Suffolk, Suffolk County