Car Dealership Fire on Tilton Rd.

Sunday, June 9th, 2019, 7:27 am

The volunteer fire companies of Farmington, Cardiff, and Bargaintown responded to Tilton Road, and the Atlantic Chrysler-Jeep-Dodge dealership on March 23, 2019, for a fire. EHT dispatch originally dispatched it as a vehicle fire but upgraded it to a structure fire upon the arrival of police, which resulted in the multi-company dispatch. Farmington Assistant Chief Dennis Sharpe and Cardiff Chief Gil Zonge arrived simultaneously with A/C Sharpe establishing command and Chief Zonge assuming operations. Command had Cardiff Engine 1516 pull a two-inch line and begin hitting the fire, an attached storage building alongside the main structure. Then additional lines were pulled from 1516 and Bargaintown Tender 1528 with a Blitz Fire. An LDH was stretched 300 feet. An additional one-inch line was put into service as firefighters began removing LP gas cylinders, acetylene tanks, and O2 tanks. Once firefighters had the fire knocked down, three large oil tanks were discovered inside the storage building.

– Fire News photos by Ken Badger and Dennis C. Sharpe

