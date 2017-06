Car Broadsided in Leominster

Saturday, June 3rd, 2017, 10:10 am

On February 13, 2017, Leominster (MA) firefighters from Ladder 1 used hydraulic tools to extricate an elderly male from his auto after it was hit broadside.

– Fire News photo by Scott LaPrade

Tags: Car Broadsided in Leominster, Scott LaPrade

Category: Emergency Services, EMS/Rescue, Massachusetts, Print Editions, So. New England, State News