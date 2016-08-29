Canale Scholarships Awarded

Monday, August 29th, 2016, 6:35 pm

Chief Wallace Bakely, President of the Egg Harbor Township Volunteer Fire Department, consisting of the Cardiff, Bargaintown, Scullville, Farmington and West Atlantic City companies, presented $500 Anthony ‘Tony’ Canale Memorial Scholarships to Kiersten Jester (great-granddaughter of Canale), and Hailee Tomassone, pictured with her father, Bargaintown Firefighter Tom Tomassone. A scholarship was also presented to Yalimar Camacho of the Atlantic County Institute of Technology whose father is West Atlantic City Firefighter Alberto Camacho. The scholarships are in memory of long time EHTFD Chief Tony Canale.

- Fire News photo by Dennis C. Sharpe

