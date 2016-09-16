Camden Arson Spree 12 Fires in 1 Day; 17 over 3

On July 3, 2016, firefighters in the City of Camden saw the worst of an arson spree that had started the night before. Between July 2 and 4, firefighters in the City of Camden responded to 17 fires. Of those, four were two-alarmers, 10 were all-hands and three were smaller working fires. There were no serious injuries and firefighters were able to keep each fire from spreading to additional buildings. The City Fire Marshal’s office formed an Arson Task Force and apprehended the suspect the following week. This vans-against-the-building fire was the 12th fire of the day for the City of Camden firefighters.

