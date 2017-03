Busy Morning in Queens

Tuesday, March 28th, 2017, 8:41 am

Firefighters in the borough of Queens had a busy morning with a three-alarm blaze in the Far Rockaway section of Queens, followed by a second alarm fire in the Richmond Hill section.

-Fire News photos by Craig Biscuiti

