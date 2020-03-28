Building Destroyed in Newark

Saturday, March 28th, 2020, 1:31 pm

Just prior to 2100 on January 10, 2020, the Newark Fire Department was dispatched to the area of South Orange and Chelsea Avenues for a building fire. Companies encountered heavy smoke in the area while responding and arrived to a large corner building with heavy smoke showing from the top floors. A signal 11 was quickly transmitted, shortly followed by a request for an additional ladder, followed by the transmission of a second alarm. Crews were eventually forced to evacuate due to heavy heat and fire conditions and switched to an exterior attack with four ladder pipes and multiple handlines as heavy fire consumed the entire building.

– Fire News photo by Mark Rosetti

Tags: Building Destroyed in Newark, Mark Rosetti

Category: Emergency Services, Fire, Fire Department, New Jersey, New Jersey, Print Editions, State News