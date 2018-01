Building and Camper Well Off

Friday, January 5th, 2018, 9:00 am

On September 20, 2017, Lewistown Engines 11 and 13, Rescue 14, and Trucks 11 and 14 arrived to the rear of a West 4th Street address to find a camper and multiple out buildings well involved.

– Fire News photos by Patrick Shoop

