Brownstown 2-Alarmer

Saturday, November 18th, 2017, 10:14 am

West Earl firefighters responded for a two-alarm fire at a Brownstown auto dealership on Oregon Pike on October 22, 2017, which was sparked by an electrical short in a power conduit. Damage was contained to the service bays at John Sauder Chevrolet. The fire was placed under control in about an hour, said West Earl Fire Chief Nate Stoltzfus. Some plastic barrels containing waste oil melted from the fire, causing leaks. Lancaster County HazMat team was dispatched to dispose of the oil. Assisting were crews from Manheim Township Fire Rescue, Farmersville, Rothsville, Akron, Upper Leacock, Lititz, Bareville, Ephrata and Lincoln. Rothsville EMS and the state fire marshal were also on the scene.

– Fire News photo by Greg Leaman

