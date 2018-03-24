Brookhaven’s Ex-Chief Robert DeLuca

The Brookhaven Fire Department mourned the passing of Life Member and ex-Chief Robert ‘Bobby’ DeLuca who passed away after a short illness on December 27, 2017. He was 72-years old.

Bobby joined the Brookhaven Fire Department in December 1976 working his way through the officers ranks and was Chief in 2000 – 2001, he was also Fireman of the Year in 1986.

As Chief he coordinated and helped support FDNY during 9/11 with firefighter personnel and donating the department’s Heavy Rescue Truck for California Urban Search & Rescue Task Force-3 for work at Ground Zero and rescue company operations. Bobby was employed by the Brookhaven Fire District and was active on multiple truck committees and helped to design the Fire Districts Mechanics/Maintenance Building.

Bobby served in the US Army during the Vietnam War. He is survived by his wife of 29 years, Terry (a Life Member of the Ladies Auxiliary of the Brookhaven Fire Department), eight children, 16 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Bobby’s son Tommy is a member of the Brookhaven Fire Department, carrying on his legacy.

Viewing and Firematic services were held on January 9, 2018, at Brookhaven Fire Department Headquarters, with interment at Calverton National Cemetery.

Rest in Peace Brother, your job is done. We got it from here.

– Fire News photos and story submitted by Lawrence Fink, PIO

