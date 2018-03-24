Brookhaven’s Clark Champney

Saturday, March 24th, 2018, 11:10 pm

It is with deep regret the Brookhaven Fire Department announced the passing of Life Member, ex-Captain of Fire Police and past-President of Brookhaven Town Fire Police Association Clark Champney.

Clark joined the Brookhaven Fire Department in 1991 and served with their Fire Police unit, he also served as the department Treasurer from 2012 to 2017.

Viewing and Firematic services were held on January 18, 2018, at Brookhaven Fire Department Headquarters.

– Fire News story by Larry Fink, photos by Dennis Whittam

