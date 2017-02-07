Brookhaven Celebrates A Taste of Italy Publisher Frank Trotta Honored

Tuesday, February 7th, 2017, 9:23 pm

The Town of Brookhaven hosted its first ever Taste of Italy — an Italian-American Heritage and Culture Event at Town Hall in Farmingville, NY. Co-sponsored by the Sons of Italy, the event showcased the many contributions that Italian-Americans have made, while celebrating Italian culture.

“Brookhaven Town has one of the largest Italian American populations in the state of New York, and this event is a perfect way to recognize them and their culture. Congratulations to all the honorees,” noted Brookhaven (NY) Supervisor Ed Romaine.

Lou Gallo, NYS Chairman of the Commission for Social Justice (OSIA) said, “We, as members of the Order Sons of Italy, are elated to collaborate with the town bring to the public a showcase of the rich culture and legacy of Italian people, and to take the time to honor Brookhaven Town officials of Italian descent.”

“I’m honored to have been selected — and included with such distinguished town officials — for this recognition,” said former-Mayor ] Frank Trotta.

Those honored included included former Bellport Village Mayor and Publisher of Fifty Plus LifeStyles and Fire News Frank Trotta; Town Receiver of Taxes Lou Marcoccia; Councilman Dan Panico; Councilman Michael A. Loguercio, Jr.; State President of the Order Sons of Italy in America Carolyn Reres; Superintendent of Highways Daniel P. Losquadro and Councilman Kevin LaValle. Patchogue Village Mayor Paul Pontieri was also honored, but was unable to attend.

Caption 1; Frank’s family, (left to right): Jessica and Frank Trotta III, with Frank and Marie.

Caption 2; Suffolk County, NY, Comptroller John Kennedy joined in to congratulate Frank.

