Bronx 2-Alarmer

Saturday, September 3rd, 2016, 8:42 pm

On April 30, 2016, the FDNY responded to University Avenue for a house fire. On arrival, companies were met with heavy fire showing from a 2-1/2 story dwelling. There were numerous injuries to civilians, all minor in nature.

- Fire News photos by Paul Shea

