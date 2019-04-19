Brockton 13 Remembered

Friday, April 19th, 2019, 6:39 am

Members of the Brockton (MA) Fire Department gathered together at Brockton City Hall to remember the lives of 13 firefighters who were killed in the line of duty 78 years ago.

Brockton firefighters active and retired packed City Hall where remarks were made by Brockton Firefighters Union President Bill Hill, Brockton Mayor Bill Carpenter, and Brockton Fire Chief Michael Williams. Following, firefighters gathered around the Strand Theatre Memorial, which sits just outside of City Hall.

On March 10, 1941, 13 of the city’s firefighters lost their lives when the building collapsed as they fought the blaze at the Strand Theatre.

We will never forget the 13 firefighters who gave their lives in the line of duty on that fateful day. They are: Captain John F. Carroll; Lieutenant Raymond A. Mitchell; and Firefighters Matthew E. McGeary, Roy A. McKeraghan, Denis P. Murphy, William J. Murphy, Daniel C. O’Brien, George A. Collins, Fredrick F. Kelley, Martin E. Lipper, Henry E. Sullivan, John M. McNeill, and Bartholomew Herlihy.

– Fire News photos by Pat Travers

Tags: Brockton 13 Remembered, Pat Travers

Category: Emergency Services, Events, Fire Department, Massachusetts, Print Editions, So. New England, State News