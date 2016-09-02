Brentwood House Fire

Friday, September 2nd, 2016, 6:20 pm

The Brentwood Fire Department responded to a house fire on Chapel Hill Drive in Brentwood on June 25, 2016. Upon arrival, firefighters found a ranch fully engulfed in flames. Luckily all occupants escaped without injury. Mutual aid came from Commack, East Brentwood and Hauppauge along with Brentwood Legion Ambulance. The Islip Town Fire Marshal along with Suffolk Police investigated.

- Fire News photos by Joseph C. Sperber and Paul Mazza

