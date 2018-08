Brackenridge Fire Draws a Crowd

Sunday, August 5th, 2018, 9:45 am

On May 21, 2018, Stations 112, 168, 169, 282, 160, 281 and 280 in Allegheny County responded to a residential structure fire on7th Avenue in Brackenridge.

– Fire News photo by Steven Matto

