Box Truck Overturn

Saturday, September 23rd, 2017, 10:16 am

The volunteer fire companies of Mizpah and Mays Landing were dispatched to Millville and Baker Avenues on April 12, 2017, for a report of a box truck overturned. Mizpah Chief Jamie Davenport arrived to find a box truck, transporting household goods, on its side. The truck left the roadway, struck a tree, went back out onto the roadway, blowing out its roof and spilling its contents. Firefighters and police had to remove the remainder of its contents before the truck could be righted. A large fuel spill required the response of the Atlantic County Hazmat Team. Once the truck was righted, the roadway was cleared and command was terminated.

– Fire News photo by Ken Badger

