Bleve at Ridgefield Park-Bogota Pickup Fire

Saturday, June 22nd, 2019, 7:25 pm

The Ridgefield Park Fire Department was dispatched on a verbal alarm from a DPW worker of a truck fire on Railroad Avenue under the Route 80 bridge. The Bogota Fire Department also received calls as the location was right on the border. Units arrived to find a fully involved pickup truck. Shortly after arrival the gasoline tank suffered a bleve and burning gasoline started running down the street but this was quickly extinguished. The truck also had a diesel fuel tank with a manual pump mounted in the pickup bed which fed the fire. A water line and a foam line were used to extinguish the fire in under 10 minutes with no injuries, although the truck was a total loss.

– Fire News photos by Peter Danzo

Tags: Bleve at Ridgefield Park-Bogota Pickup Fire, Peter Danzo

Category: Emergency Services, Fire, Fire Department, New Jersey, New Jersey, Print Editions, State News