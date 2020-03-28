Big Rigs MVA on LIE

In the early morning of January 17, 2020, the Manhasset-Lakeville fire companies, Nassau County Police ESU, NYPD ESU, Nassau County HazMat and other agencies operated at the scene of an MVA in the eastbound lanes of the Long Island Expressway near New Hyde Park Road. Involved in the accident were two big rigs. One of the trucks, which was carrying thousands of gallons of liquid propane, overturned trapping the driver inside the cab. It took nearly an hour to extricate that driver. The other driver was injured in the accident but not as seriously. The cause of the accident was under investigation and caused delays in both directions for several hours.

