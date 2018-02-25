Bethpage’s Leon E. Smith

Sunday, February 25th, 2018, 9:34 am

Leon E. ‘Scott’’ Smith, ex-Captain of Bethpage Fire Department Engine Company 5, passed away on November 20, 2017, at the age of 70.

Scott was raised in upstate Whitesboro, near Utica. He enlisted in the US Marine Corps in 1967 and was deployed to Vietnam. He was wounded in combat and returned to New York.

Scott was a member of Elmont Fire Department Engine 3 from 1972 to 1978 and then moved to Bethpage. He became a member of the Bethpage Engine Company 5 in January 1979 and remained active there for 38 years. He rose through the ranks and became Captain in 1990. Scott was also an EMT, advisor to the BFD Juniors, leader of our antique apparatus muster team and President of the Nassau County Firefighters’ Emerald Society.

Scott is survived by his wife Ann (former Bethpage Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary President), son Todd (ex-Chief of the Bethpage Fire Department and an FDNY Lieutenant), daughter Kimberly (Nassau County Police Department Communications Operator), son Jeff (Bluffton Township, SC, Firefighter and US Army vet) and son Adam (memberof the Bethpage Fire Department).

Scott’s wake was attended by many firefighters, NCPD, US Marines, Leatherneck Motorcycle Club, Nassau County Firefighter’s Emerald Society, friends and relatives. Scott was buried with military honors at Calverton National Cemetery.

