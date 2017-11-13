Bethpage’s Hon. Chief Thomas Pendl

Monday, November 13th, 2017, 7:34 pm

On September 15, 2017, the Bethpage Fire Department said good bye to Honorary Chief Thomas Pendl.

Thomas joined the Bethpage Fire Department Engine Company 1 in 1971.

He held the office of Captain for six years. He became Engine Company 7 Trustee, a position he held until his passing.

Tom was also President of the Bethpage Fire Department Benevolent Association and served on many other committees in his 47 years in the department.

– Fire News photos by Kevin Imm

