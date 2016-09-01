Bellport’s Ex-Chief Quentin Reynolds

Thursday, September 1st, 2016, 9:53 pm

Bellport Fire Department ex-Chief Quentin Reynolds was laid to rest on June 25, 2016, after a short illness.

He was a faithful and loyal member of the Department for 65 years, having joined in April 1951. As a member of the Eagle Hose Company he went up the ranks from 2nd Lieutenant to 1st Lieutenant and then Captain in 1965 and 1966.

In 1966 Quentin was the honored recipient of the “Schaefer Fireman of the Year” award.

In 1967 Quentin started up the ranks as 2nd Assistant Chief, 1st Assistant Chief in 1969 and Chief of the Department in 1971 and 1972. In later years he was a member of the Fire Police Company.

Quentin was the owner of Reynolds Electric. He was also a charter member of the Bellport Chamber of Commerce, the Bellport Rotary Club and one of the original members of the Bellport Ambulance Company. He was also the President of the Woodland Cemetery Association, past-President of the Brookhaven Town Chiefs and past-President of the Suffolk County Electrical Association. Whatever Quentin undertook, he gave it his all. He also served in the United States Navy.

Quentin was reserved and respectful and caring of others. He was never afraid to speak up and stand up under any circumstances. He was determined to do what was right. He liked to learn and to share his knowledge with others. He was tough, disciplined and fair. He has left his mark.

Quentin leaves behind his wife of 58 years, Rose, his son Billy, daughter Michelle, four grandchildren and one great-grandchild. Firematic services were held at Robertaccio Funeral Home with interment at Woodland Park Cemetery in Bellport.

-Fire News photos by Ron Monteleone

