Belleville Head-on

Tuesday, February 7th, 2017, 9:16 pm

On December 19, 2016, the Belleville Fire Department responded to Washington Avenue and Little Street for a reported MVA with entrapment. Engine 2 arrived and confirmed the entrapment with a head-on collision. Truck 1 and EMS-1 assisted Engine 2 and a mutual aid ambulance from Nutley also responded. The entrapped patient was extricated and transported to UMDNJ.

– Fire News photo by Mark Rosetti

