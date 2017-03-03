Bayport’s Chief Edward Herting

Friday, March 3rd, 2017, 8:08 pm

June 26, 1942 – December 20, 2016

It is with a heavy heart that the Bayport Fire Department announced that 47-year member, retired FDNY Lieutenant and Suffolk County Fire Instructor Edward Herting, has answered his last alarm. Ed served in the US Marines until 1965. He devoted his life to the fire service and was not only a great firefighter, he was also an incredible instructor who knew how to share his knowledge with others. Ed Herting will be sorely missed by the members of the Bayport Fire Department and by the people whose life he touched. Our deepest condolences to Ed’s entire family.

