Bay Shore Mourns Rev. Peter McCrann

Friday, March 3rd, 2017, 8:00 pm

The Bay Shore Fire Department is deeply saddened to announce that 43- year member, honorary Chief and department Chaplain, Reverend Peter McCrann, has answered his last alarm. Reverend McCrann was a true staple of the Bay Shore Fire Department and of the Bay Shore and Brightwaters communities. It’s hard to find words to describe how much of an impact this man has had on so many. Reverend Peter McCrann passed away on January 16, 2017. We will miss you forever. God bless Father Pete.

-Fire News photos by Jim Dunn

