Bay Shore House Fire Stopped

Saturday, May 6th, 2017, 10:16 pm

On the morning of March 3, 2017, the Bay Shore Fire Department was alerted for a house fire on 2nd Avenue in Bay Shore. Second Assistant Chief Kevin W. Butler reported smoke showing. Engine 3-1-1 and Truck 3-1-4 arrived under the command of Chief of Department Ed Kunz, and made a quick and aggressive attack containing the fire to the first floor. Islip, West Islip Bay Shore Brightwaters Rescue Ambulance and the Islip Town Fire Marshals Office assisted.

– Fire News photos by John Ippolito, Jr.

