Bargaintown Rollover

Saturday, September 23rd, 2017, 10:17 am

The Bargaintown Volunteer Fire Company responded to Poplar Avenue in the area of Patcong Creek for an MVA with rollover and fire on April 7, 2017. Bargaintown Assistant Chief Wil Hancock established command for a single-vehicle rollover still on its roof with smoke showing from the engine compartment. Bargaintown Engine 1526 quickly extinguished the fire. The occupant had self extricated and was treated on scene and transported by EMS.

– Fire News photo by Ken Badger

Tags: Bargaintown Rollover, Ken Badger

Category: Emergency Services, EMS/Rescue, New Jersey, New Jersey, Print Editions, State News