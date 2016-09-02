Baldwin Home Heavily Damaged

Friday, September 2nd, 2016, 6:27 pm

A Baldwin house was heavily damaged by fire on June 18, 2016. Roosevelt firefighters received a call for a fire in a home on the corner of Cramer Court and Brookside Avenue and, on arrival, found smoke and flames coming from the ranch-style house. Mutual aid companies from several communities responded. Red Cross representatives were also on hand to provide aid to the the displaced residents. There were no serious injuries reported.

- Fire News photos by FirstOnScenePhotos. com

