Bad Crash in East Meadow

Tuesday, May 9th, 2017, 7:29 pm

The Nassau County Police and East Meadow Fire Department responded to a single-car accident on Hempstead Turnpike in East Meadow on March 11, 2017. A woman was traveling eastbound on Hempstead Turnpike when she lost control and struck a tree and utility pole. The car, which was ripped open from the crash, landed in the parking lot of a Home Depot. A Nassau County Police Ambulance transported the woman to Nassau University Medical Center with serious injuries.

– Fire News photo by Joseph C. Sperber

